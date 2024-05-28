Stuart Macdonald betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Stuart Macdonald will appear in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 24th-place finish at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Macdonald has an average finish of 57th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Macdonald finished 57th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Macdonald's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|57
|73-68-75-71
|-1
|6/9/2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
Macdonald's recent performances
- In his last five events, Macdonald has an average finish of 35th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Macdonald has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Stuart Macdonald has averaged 294.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Macdonald is averaging 2.030 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Macdonald is averaging 4.596 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Macdonald's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.5
|294.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.28%
|20.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|33.33%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|30.56%
|11.51%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Macdonald's best finishes
- Macdonald, who participated in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Macdonald's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot 9-under and finished 24th in that event.
Macdonald's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.596
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Macdonald's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-68-75-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-71-67-68
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Macdonald as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
