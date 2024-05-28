Stewart Cink betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Stewart Cink looks for a higher finish in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after he took 37th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2018.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Cink's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- In Cink's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2018, he finished 37th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Cink's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/26/2018
|37
|70-69-68-71
|-10
Cink's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Cink has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Cink has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Stewart Cink has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Cink is averaging -0.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cink's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.8
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.55
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.11%
|23.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|13.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's best finishes
- Cink has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
Cink's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.222
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cink's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|60
|73-71-78-76
|+10
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-64
|-3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-73-71-72
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|74-63-67-71
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|7
|64-67-66-69
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-69-66
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-65-69-69
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-67-76-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|73-69-69-75
|-2
|15
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
