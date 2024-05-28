Stewart Cink betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Over his last five appearances, Cink has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Cink has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

Stewart Cink has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.