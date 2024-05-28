PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Stewart Cink betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stewart Cink betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Stewart Cink looks for a higher finish in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after he took 37th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2018.

    Latest odds for Cink at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Cink's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • In Cink's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2018, he finished 37th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Cink's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/26/20183770-69-68-71-10

    Cink's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Cink has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Cink has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Stewart Cink has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cink is averaging 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Cink is averaging -0.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cink .

    Cink's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-291.8295.0
    Greens in Regulation %-66.67%55.56%
    Putts Per Round-29.5529.7
    Par Breakers-21.11%23.86%
    Bogey Avoidance-16.67%13.73%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's best finishes

    • Cink has played seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 42.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Cink's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.222

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cink's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6073-71-78-76+106
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-64-3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-73-71-72E36
    July 27-303M Open3774-63-67-71-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-68-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship764-67-66-69-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-69-66-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-65-69-69-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-76+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-67-76-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-75+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3973-69-69-75-215
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cink as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.