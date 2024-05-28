Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037. He finished third in that event.

Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315. He finished fourth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.