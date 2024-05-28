Shane Lowry betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links May 30 - June 2, Shane Lowry will try to improve upon his last performance in the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 43rd at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Lowry's average finish has been 17th, and his average score 11-under, over his last five appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Lowry last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 43rd with a score of 4-under.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Lowry's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|6/9/2022
|10
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|6/6/2019
|2
|64-68-66-67
|-15
|7/26/2018
|12
|70-67-68-69
|-14
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Lowry has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Shane Lowry has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Lowry is averaging -1.366 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lowry is averaging 1.398 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.316 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 78.1% driving accuracy average ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lowry ranks 10th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.602, while he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.90%.
- On the greens, Lowry has registered a -0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 124th on TOUR, while he ranks 149th with a putts-per-round average of 29.33. He has broken par 27.47% of the time (28th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|297.6
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|67.90%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.33
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|28
|27.47%
|20.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|17.44%
|16.11%
Lowry's best finishes
- Lowry has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Lowry has accumulated 1280 points, which ranks him 10th in the FedExCup standings.
Lowry's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.037. He finished third in that event.
- Lowry's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.315. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lowry's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.657 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished third in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lowry recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.253 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Lowry delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.492) in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.316
|1.891
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.602
|1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.022
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.147
|-1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.794
|1.398
Lowry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|69-76-70-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-69-70-73
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|72-70-68-71
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|64-69-69-64
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|71-64-65-73
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-69-70-70
|-3
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|66-73-73-70
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|67-70-68-76
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|66-71-70-72
|-9
|350
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|90
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|43
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|18
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-72-68-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|75-71-73-72
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|69-69-62-70
|-14
|263
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.