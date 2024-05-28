Sean O'Hair betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

O'Hair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

O'Hair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

Sean O'Hair has averaged 288.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

O'Hair is averaging -0.570 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.