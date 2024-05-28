PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Sean O'Hair betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Sean O'Hair posted a 61st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open trying to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for O'Hair at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last four trips to the RBC Canadian Open, O'Hair has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • O'Hair missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    O'Hair's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC71-74+1
    6/9/20226470-71-70-74+5
    7/26/20187171-69-74-70-4

    O'Hair's recent performances

    • O'Hair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • O'Hair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Sean O'Hair has averaged 288.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • O'Hair is averaging -0.570 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of -2.993 in his past five tournaments.
    O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance159293.3288.1
    Greens in Regulation %11466.56%59.03%
    Putts Per Round6428.7528.8
    Par Breakers9921.79%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance8513.78%13.89%

    O'Hair's best finishes

    • O'Hair played 20 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 35%.
    • Last season O'Hair put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 12-under and finished 18th (11 shots back of the winner).
    • O'Hair ranked 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 185 points last season.

    O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.031-0.999
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.193-3.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.0431.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.139-0.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.405-2.993

    O'Hair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-75+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC74-75+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3768-68-66-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6170-68-72-72-63
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1871-65-68-72-1228
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6168-72-69-73-23

    All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

