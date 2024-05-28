Sean O'Hair betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
In his last competition at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Sean O'Hair posted a 61st-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 RBC Canadian Open trying to improve on that finish.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last four trips to the RBC Canadian Open, O'Hair has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- O'Hair missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
O'Hair's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|6/9/2022
|64
|70-71-70-74
|+5
|7/26/2018
|71
|71-69-74-70
|-4
O'Hair's recent performances
- O'Hair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- O'Hair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Sean O'Hair has averaged 288.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- O'Hair is averaging -0.570 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, O'Hair has an average of -2.993 in his past five tournaments.
O'Hair's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|293.3
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|66.56%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|99
|21.79%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|85
|13.78%
|13.89%
O'Hair's best finishes
- O'Hair played 20 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 35%.
- Last season O'Hair put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 12-under and finished 18th (11 shots back of the winner).
- O'Hair ranked 163rd in the FedExCup standings with 185 points last season.
O'Hair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.031
|-0.999
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.193
|-3.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.043
|1.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.139
|-0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.405
|-2.993
O'Hair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|68-68-66-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|71-65-68-72
|-12
|28
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|68-72-69-73
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for O'Hair as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
