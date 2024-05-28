Seamus Power betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Seamus Power hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 16th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Power's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 16-under, over his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- In 2019, Power failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Power's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/6/2019
|MC
|70-70
|E
|7/26/2018
|MC
|68-74
|-2
Power's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Power has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Power has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Seamus Power has averaged 297.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Power is averaging -0.906 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Power has an average of 1.268 in his past five tournaments.
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.148 this season (126th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 119th, while his 62.4% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Power ranks 61st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.212. Additionally, he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.05%.
- On the greens, Power's -0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (115th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|119
|294.9
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.05%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|28.96
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|174
|20.25%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.58%
|13.89%
Power's best finishes
- Power has participated in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Power sits 69th in the FedExCup standings with 456 points.
Power's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Power's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.929 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Power's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.869 (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Power's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.676 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Power recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.900 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- Power delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.148
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.212
|2.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.072
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.375
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.238
|1.268
Power's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|70-73-75-74
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-73-71-69
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|48
|76-72-74-72
|+14
|38
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|71-71-71-67
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|72-66-69-72
|-1
|2
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|72-69-68
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-69-74-69
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|74-68-67-71
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|72-74-69-72
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-69-78-69
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-69-68-76
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|136
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|72-71-70-70
|-1
|110
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.