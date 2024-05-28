PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Scott Gutschewski betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Scott Gutschewski takes to the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Gutschewski at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Gutschewski has played the RBC Canadian Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Gutschewski's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/9/2022MC74-69+3

    Gutschewski's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 68th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 68th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
    • Scott Gutschewski has averaged 286.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gutschewski has an average of -1.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -4.089 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gutschewski .

    Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.3286.7
    Greens in Regulation %-58.33%61.90%
    Putts Per Round-29.0529.5
    Par Breakers-19.70%14.68%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.20%16.27%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's best finishes

    • Gutschewski, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 18.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).

    Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.089

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gutschewski's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-76+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-70-72-70+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6669-71-72-75-12
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.