Scott Gutschewski betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 68th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 68th.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.

Scott Gutschewski has averaged 286.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gutschewski has an average of -1.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.