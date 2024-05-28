Scott Gutschewski betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Scott Gutschewski of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Scott Gutschewski takes to the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Gutschewski has played the RBC Canadian Open once in recent years (in 2022), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Gutschewski's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/9/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+3
Gutschewski's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gutschewski has an average finish of 68th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Gutschewski hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 68th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
- Scott Gutschewski has averaged 286.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gutschewski has an average of -1.528 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gutschewski is averaging -4.089 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gutschewski's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.3
|286.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.05
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.70%
|14.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.20%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's best finishes
- Gutschewski, who has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 18.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Gutschewski's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.089
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gutschewski's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-70-72-70
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|66
|69-71-72-75
|-1
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutschewski as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
