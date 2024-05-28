Samuel Stevens betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238 (he finished 10th in that event).

Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.535. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.512 mark ranked seventh in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Stevens delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.453, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.