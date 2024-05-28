Sami Valimaki betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 17: Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 17, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Sami Valimaki missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better outcome May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Valimaki is competing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five events, Valimaki has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Valimaki hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 45th.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 289.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.766 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Valimaki has an average of -0.599 in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.211 ranks 58th on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 95th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.017, while he ranks 108th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.87%.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 113th on TOUR, while he ranks 127th with a putts-per-round average of 29.06. He has broken par 22.88% of the time (136th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|298.1
|289.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|64.87%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.06
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.88%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|15.52%
|15.74%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut five times (38.5%).
- As of now, Valimaki has accumulated 342 points, which ranks him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916 (he finished second in that event).
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.469. In that tournament, he finished 54th.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked second in the field.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.211
|0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.017
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.143
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.063
|-0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.012
|-0.599
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|76
|67-70-76-73
|+6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|68
|76-68-70-79
|+9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.