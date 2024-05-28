Sami Valimaki betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.916 (he finished second in that event).

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.456. He finished 41st in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.469. In that tournament, he finished 54th.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.361), which ranked seventh in the field.