48M AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Sam Ryder enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2022 at St. George's G&CC.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Ryder has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 78th.
    • Ryder last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Ryder's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/9/2022MC73-71+4
    7/26/20187869-70-78-71E

    Ryder's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Ryder has an average finish of 35th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Sam Ryder has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder is averaging -2.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ryder .

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.431, which ranks 160th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 166th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.416.
    • On the greens, Ryder's 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 67th. He has broken par 26.35% of the time (56th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166287.2290.6
    Greens in Regulation %10165.10%60.71%
    Putts Per Round6728.5928.3
    Par Breakers5626.35%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.95%16.67%

    Ryder's best finishes

    • Ryder has played 15 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • With 234 points, Ryder currently sits 109th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field at 2.168.
    • Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 5.401 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 64th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.431-1.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.4160.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.246-0.862
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.244-0.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.016-2.236

    Ryder's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5671-72-77-76+86
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-71-70-71-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open770-66-65-68-1585
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3867-71-67-70-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-70-68-68-692
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1468-68-72-69-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-69-72-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-66-71-68-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6472-72-67-76+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-69-64-67-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1367-65-65-68-17--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-66-67-74-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-67-71-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-68-74-66-1037
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1670-69-70-69-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-70-78-65-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-70-74-68+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC80-77+13--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-69-72-77
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-66-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2667-69-66-72-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

