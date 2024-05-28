Sam Ryder betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field at 2.168.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 5.401 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 64th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.