Sam Ryder betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Sam Ryder enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2022 at St. George's G&CC.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Ryder has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 78th.
- Ryder last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Ryder's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/9/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|7/26/2018
|78
|69-70-78-71
|E
Ryder's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Ryder has an average finish of 35th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ryder has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those two times he's made the cut.
- Sam Ryder has averaged 290.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of -0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder is averaging -2.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.431, which ranks 160th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 166th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ryder ranks 29th on TOUR with a mark of 0.416.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.244 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 45th on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 67th. He has broken par 26.35% of the time (56th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|287.2
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|65.10%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.59
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|56
|26.35%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.95%
|16.67%
Ryder's best finishes
- Ryder has played 15 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- With 234 points, Ryder currently sits 109th in the FedExCup standings.
Ryder's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ryder produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 26th in the field at 2.168.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 5.401 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 64th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.159.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Ryder posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.596 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Ryder recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked 16th in the field.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.431
|-1.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.416
|0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.246
|-0.862
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.244
|-0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.016
|-2.236
Ryder's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-68-74-66
|-10
|37
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-70-78-65
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-77
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-69-72
|-7
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
