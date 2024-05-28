Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Sam Burns looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Burns' average finish has been fourth, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Burns missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Burns' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|73-71
|E
|6/9/2022
|4
|67-69-65-65
|-14
Burns' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Burns has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Burns is averaging -1.195 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total.
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns owns a 0.250 average that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 28.32 putts-per-round average ranks 33rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|303.7
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|66.67%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.32
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|10
|29.13%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.46%
|15.87%
Burns' best finishes
- Burns has played 12 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Burns, who has 809 points, currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that tournament, he finished third.
- Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.120 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.950.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.302
|0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.250
|0.941
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.172
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.227
|-1.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.608
|-0.101
Burns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|150
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|68-72-71-78
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-69-72-69
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|71-68-70-73
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.