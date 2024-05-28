PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Sam Burns looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Burns' average finish has been fourth, and his average score 14-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Burns missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Burns' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC73-71E
    6/9/2022467-69-65-65-14

    Burns' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Burns has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Burns has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Sam Burns has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Burns is averaging -1.195 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging -0.101 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Burns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Burns owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.302 (40th) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.7 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Burns owns a 0.250 average that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 28.32 putts-per-round average ranks 33rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45303.7301.5
    Greens in Regulation %5166.67%62.30%
    Putts Per Round3328.3228.7
    Par Breakers1029.13%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.46%15.87%

    Burns' best finishes

    • Burns has played 12 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Burns, who has 809 points, currently ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.120 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.950.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    Burns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3020.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2500.941
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.1720.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.227-1.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.608-0.101

    Burns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1070-71-68-67-8150
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3068-72-71-78+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4573-70-65-76-414
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC80-73+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-69-72-69-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1371-68-70-73-2135
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

