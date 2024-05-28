Sam Burns betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 6.454. In that tournament, he finished third.

Burns' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 3.120 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.950.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Burns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.223), which ranked 12th in the field.