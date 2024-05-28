Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.250. In that tournament, he finished 28th.

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.