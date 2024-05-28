PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links May 30 - June 2, Sahith Theegala will aim to improve upon his last performance at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 5-under and finished 38th at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Theegala has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In 2023, Theegala finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Theegala's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20233873-70-71-69-5
    6/9/20225371-70-67-73+1

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has an average of 1.829 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 4.629 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Theegala .

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.4 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.434.
    • On the greens, Theegala's 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50303.4309.9
    Greens in Regulation %2268.59%66.11%
    Putts Per Round7128.6329.1
    Par Breakers6525.74%21.11%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.59%13.89%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times (85.7%).
    • As of now, Theegala has collected 1661 points, which ranks him fifth in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.250. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4201.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4343.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green137-0.202-1.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6861.829
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.3384.629

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5876-70-75-76+96
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3873-70-71-69-516
    June 15-18U.S. Open2774-66-73-69+233
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5266-70-66-71-77
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-68+5--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-67-3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1367-68-69-66-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship1566-72-69-67-6200
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship168-64-67-68-21--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-73-69-70-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

