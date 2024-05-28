Sahith Theegala betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
When he hits the links May 30 - June 2, Sahith Theegala will aim to improve upon his last performance at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 5-under and finished 38th at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Theegala has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In 2023, Theegala finished 38th (with a score of 5-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Theegala's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|6/9/2022
|53
|71-70-67-73
|+1
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Sahith Theegala has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has an average of 1.829 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 4.629 in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.420 (23rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.4 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.434.
- On the greens, Theegala's 0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, and his 28.63 putts-per-round average ranks 71st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|303.4
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|68.59%
|66.11%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.63
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|65
|25.74%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.59%
|13.89%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times (85.7%).
- As of now, Theegala has collected 1661 points, which ranks him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.250. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.562 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala delivered his best mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 2.713.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.397), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.420
|1.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.434
|3.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|137
|-0.202
|-1.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.686
|1.829
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.338
|4.629
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|58
|76-70-75-76
|+9
|6
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|73-70-71-69
|-5
|16
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|74-66-73-69
|+2
|33
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-68
|+5
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|67-68-69-66
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|66-72-69-67
|-6
|200
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-21
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
