48M AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge, S.H. Kim posted a 61st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 RBC Canadian Open looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kim at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Kim has entered the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 25th.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20232568-70-72-71-7

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Kim has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 305.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 2.058 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 1.978 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.168, which ranks 131st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.1 yards) ranks 65th, and his 53.6% driving accuracy average ranks 162nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 137th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.271, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
    • On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.81, and he ranks 61st by breaking par 26.12% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65301.1305.7
    Greens in Regulation %16561.11%62.50%
    Putts Per Round727.8127.8
    Par Breakers6126.12%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance9314.91%11.39%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has played 18 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times (72.2%).
    • With 284 points, Kim currently sits 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854 (he finished 67th in that tournament).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.1680.990
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.271-0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.278-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4542.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2921.978

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

