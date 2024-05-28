Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.480 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.460 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune put up his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 33rd.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 30th in that event).