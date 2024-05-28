PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Ryo Hisatsune hits the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Hisatsune's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 2.054 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 3.074 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hisatsune .

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.121 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 128th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.112 average that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (95th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128293.8295.0
    Greens in Regulation %3567.68%69.84%
    Putts Per Round9528.8229.6
    Par Breakers8725.00%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance5313.64%13.10%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Currently, Hisatsune has 317 points, placing him 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.480 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.460 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune put up his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee121-0.1210.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1120.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green330.2620.632
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1202.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3733.074

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-69-71-71-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-71-68-66-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.