Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ryo Hisatsune hits the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Hisatsune's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Hisatsune has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 295.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hisatsune is averaging 2.054 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hisatsune is averaging 3.074 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.121 this season, which ranks 121st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 128th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.112 average that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 67.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, while he averages 28.82 putts per round (95th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|293.8
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|67.68%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|28.82
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|87
|25.00%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|53
|13.64%
|13.10%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
- Currently, Hisatsune has 317 points, placing him 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.480 mark, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.460 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune put up his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking fourth in the field at 3.314. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished 30th in that event).
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.121
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.112
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|33
|0.262
|0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.120
|2.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.373
|3.074
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.