Ryan Palmer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 65th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Palmer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.136 Strokes Gained: Putting.