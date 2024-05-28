Ryan Palmer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Ryan Palmer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 27, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Ryan Palmer seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He finished 35th at the par-70 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2019.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last three trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Palmer has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- Palmer finished 35th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2019).
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Palmer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/6/2019
|35
|68-69-72-67
|-4
|7/26/2018
|22
|68-72-70-66
|-12
Palmer's recent performances
- In his last five events, Palmer has an average finish of 65th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Palmer has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Palmer has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -1.136 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Palmer is averaging -4.726 Strokes Gained: Total.
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.176 this season (67th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 79th, while his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Palmer owns a -0.549 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 171st with a 60.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer's -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 165th this season, while he averages 28.81 putts per round (94th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|300.0
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|60.68%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.81
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|123
|23.50%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|156
|17.74%
|19.44%
Palmer's best finishes
- Palmer is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 11 tournaments).
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 45.5%.
- As of now, Palmer has collected 34 points, which ranks him 189th in the FedExCup standings.
Palmer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.759 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Palmer's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.500 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Palmer put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 26th in the field at 1.383. In that tournament, he finished 74th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Palmer posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.709). That ranked in the field.
- Palmer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked 54th in the field.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.176
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.549
|-3.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|-0.061
|-0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.500
|-1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.934
|-4.726
Palmer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|68-67-66-68
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-67-72
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-68-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|71-66-65-64
|-22
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-69-73
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-75-73-70
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|70-68-75-70
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.