PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Ryan Moore betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Ryan Moore enters the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a 69th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Moore at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Moore has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • Moore last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of 7-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Moore's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20232569-74-71-67-7
    6/9/20223569-69-69-70-3

    Moore's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 48th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -1.984 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging -0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks 167th, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 19th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.480, while he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
    • On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 179th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167287.1291.2
    Greens in Regulation %9465.28%60.42%
    Putts Per Round14529.2829.0
    Par Breakers17918.98%16.32%
    Bogey Avoidance11115.43%15.97%

    Moore's best finishes

    • Although Moore has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Moore, who has 151 points, currently ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.943), which ranked in the field.
    • Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0620.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4800.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1641.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.736-1.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.029-0.584

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2569-74-71-67-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-70-72-72-74
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1464-70-70-68-1631
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-66E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4570-67-72-73-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1370-66-65-67-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3868-69-69-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-64-67-69-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic870-67-62-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-68-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-76-74+4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6069-67-73-74-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC65-79+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-69-73-72-414
    March 21-24Valspar Championship572-69-67-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3170-71-66-69-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-71-73-73-110
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-73-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6969-68-70-81+83

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.