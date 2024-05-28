Ryan Moore betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.943), which ranked in the field.