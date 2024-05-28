Ryan Moore betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 06: Ryan Moore of the United States plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on April 06, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Ryan Moore enters the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 coming off a 69th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last tournament.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Moore has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- Moore last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of 7-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Moore's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|6/9/2022
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
Moore's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ryan Moore has averaged 291.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -1.984 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging -0.584 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.1 yards) ranks 167th, and his 69.1% driving accuracy average ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 19th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.480, while he ranks 94th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.28%.
- On the greens, Moore has delivered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 179th by breaking par 18.98% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|287.1
|291.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|65.28%
|60.42%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.28
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|179
|18.98%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|15.43%
|15.97%
Moore's best finishes
- Although Moore has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Moore, who has 151 points, currently ranks 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 9.014. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.305. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (0.943), which ranked in the field.
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.062
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.480
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.164
|1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.736
|-1.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.029
|-0.584
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|14
|64-70-70-68
|-16
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|70-67-72-73
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|70-66-65-67
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|68-69-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-64-67-69
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|70-67-62-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-76-74
|+4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|69-67-73-74
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|65-79
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-69-73-72
|-4
|14
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|72-69-67-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|70-71-66-69
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-71-73-73
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|69
|69-68-70-81
|+8
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.