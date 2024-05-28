Ryan McCormick betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ryan McCormick enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a fourth-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- McCormick is competing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
McCormick's recent performances
- McCormick has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
- Ryan McCormick has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCormick has an average of 2.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of 1.198 in his past five tournaments.
McCormick's advanced stats and rankings
- McCormick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.578 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.9 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick owns a 0.004 average that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCormick's 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, while he averages 28.57 putts per round (66th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|34
|305.9
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|64.29%
|65.63%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.57
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.40%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|123
|15.87%
|11.81%
McCormick's best finishes
- McCormick has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times (45.5%).
- McCormick, who has 91 points, currently ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings.
McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026.
- McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.524 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 82nd in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
- McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.578
|-3.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.004
|1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.037
|0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.293
|2.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.244
|1.198
McCormick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-68-64
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-70-68-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|58
|68-71-72-70
|-7
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-81
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|82
|72-73-80-73
|+10
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-69-68-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|68-68-69-64
|-15
|59
All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.