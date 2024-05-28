PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Ryan McCormick betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 22: Ryan McCormick tees off on the first hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 22, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    Ryan McCormick enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a fourth-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for McCormick at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • McCormick is competing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    McCormick's recent performances

    • McCormick has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • McCormick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Ryan McCormick has averaged 311.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCormick has an average of 2.584 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCormick has an average of 1.198 in his past five tournaments.
    McCormick's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCormick owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.578 (172nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.9 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCormick owns a 0.004 average that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCormick's 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 39th this season, while he averages 28.57 putts per round (66th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance34305.9311.8
    Greens in Regulation %11864.29%65.63%
    Putts Per Round6628.5728.7
    Par Breakers7325.40%21.88%
    Bogey Avoidance12315.87%11.81%

    McCormick's best finishes

    • McCormick has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times (45.5%).
    • McCormick, who has 91 points, currently ranks 162nd in the FedExCup standings.

    McCormick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.026.
    • McCormick's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.299.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCormick's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.524 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 82nd in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McCormick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.126 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 38th in that event.
    • McCormick posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    McCormick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.578-3.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0041.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0370.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2932.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.2441.198

    McCormick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-68-64-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-70-68-69-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5868-71-72-70-73
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-81+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8272-73-80-73+102
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-69-68-67-1312
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic468-68-69-64-1559

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCormick as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

