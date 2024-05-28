Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.278 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.965 (he finished 32nd in that event).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.