49M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryan Fox will appear in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 32nd-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Fox at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Fox's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Fox's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Fox has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • Ryan Fox has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has an average of 1.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of 1.471 in his past five tournaments.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.072 this season, which ranks 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 26th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.031. Additionally, he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.47%.
    • On the greens, Fox's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 121st. He has broken par 22.78% of the time (141st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26307.6310.8
    Greens in Regulation %13563.47%61.73%
    Putts Per Round12129.0029.0
    Par Breakers14122.78%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance10815.28%13.58%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Currently, Fox ranks 117th in the FedExCup standings with 212 points.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.278 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.965 (he finished 32nd in that event).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0721.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.031-0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.195-0.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1731.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.1251.471

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3077-70-73-70+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-74-69-74+5--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1269-67-67-70-7--
    July 20-22The Open Championship5278-67-69-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-74+5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74-122

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

