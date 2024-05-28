49M AGO
Ryan Fox betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Fox will appear in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 32nd-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Fox's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Fox's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Fox has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Fox has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 310.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of 1.218 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Fox has an average of 1.471 in his past five tournaments.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.072 this season, which ranks 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranks 26th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 98th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.031. Additionally, he ranks 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.47%.
- On the greens, Fox's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 121st. He has broken par 22.78% of the time (141st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|307.6
|310.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|63.47%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.78%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|15.28%
|13.58%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Currently, Fox ranks 117th in the FedExCup standings with 212 points.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.278 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.092 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 0.965 (he finished 32nd in that event).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.959 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.072
|1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.031
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.195
|-0.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.173
|1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.125
|1.471
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|77-70-73-70
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-74-69-74
|+5
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|69-67-67-70
|-7
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|78-67-69-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|-1
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
