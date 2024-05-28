PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Ryan Brehm starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over the last two times Brehm has entered the RBC Canadian Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Brehm's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC70-77+3

    Brehm's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Brehm has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Brehm has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Brehm is averaging -2.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Brehm .

    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.171 this season (133rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 171st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.653, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
    • On the greens, Brehm's 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 24.13% of the time (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43304.1310.4
    Greens in Regulation %16561.11%62.50%
    Putts Per Round14329.2229.7
    Par Breakers11224.13%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance17819.97%13.89%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Brehm has accumulated 159 points, which ranks him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
    • Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.807. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.1711.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.653-0.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green166-0.446-1.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.021-1.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-1.248-2.089

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.