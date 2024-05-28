Ryan Brehm betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Brehm starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over the last two times Brehm has entered the RBC Canadian Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Brehm's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|70-77
|+3
Brehm's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Brehm has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Brehm has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 1-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Brehm is averaging -1.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Brehm is averaging -2.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.171 this season (133rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 43rd, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 171st on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.653, while he ranks 165th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.11%.
- On the greens, Brehm's 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 95th on TOUR this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd. He has broken par 24.13% of the time (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|304.1
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|165
|61.11%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.22
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|112
|24.13%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|178
|19.97%
|13.89%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Brehm has accumulated 159 points, which ranks him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935. He finished 53rd in that tournament.
- Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.807. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.171
|1.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.653
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|166
|-0.446
|-1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.021
|-1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-1.248
|-2.089
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|81
|70-69-72-74
|-3
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|24
|72-66-69-67
|-14
|22
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.