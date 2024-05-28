Ryan Brehm betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.935. He finished 53rd in that tournament.

Brehm produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking in the field at 1.807. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 0.744 mark ranked 30th in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.