Rory McIlroy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.117. He finished first in that event.

McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 7.404. In that event, he finished third.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.279.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.282, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.