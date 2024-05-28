Rory McIlroy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Rory McIlroy finished ninth in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 12-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- McIlroy has entered the RBC Canadian Open three times of late, with two wins. His average score has been 18-under, and his average finish has been fourth.
- McIlroy finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
McIlroy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|6/9/2022
|1
|66-68-65-62
|-19
|6/6/2019
|1
|67-66-64-61
|-22
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
- McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Rory McIlroy has averaged 321.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has an average of 1.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 10.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.908, which ranks third on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.5 yards) ranks first, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.394.
- On the greens, McIlroy's 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 61st on TOUR this season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranks 38th. He has broken par 29.34% of the time (seventh).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|317.5
|321.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|66.24%
|64.44%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.36
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|7
|29.34%
|23.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.82%
|8.89%
McIlroy's best finishes
- McIlroy has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, securing two wins along with three top-five finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- With 1808 points, McIlroy currently ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings.
McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.117. He finished first in that event.
- McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 7.404. In that event, he finished third.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.279.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.282, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.908
|3.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.394
|4.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.078
|1.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.167
|1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.547
|10.405
McIlroy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|74-66-69-70
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|73-70-68-76
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|69-70-72-66
|-11
|190
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-77-71-73
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|67-68-68-74
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|1
|67-68-67-65
|-17
|700
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.