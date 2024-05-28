PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rory McIlroy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Rory McIlroy finished ninth in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 12-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .

    Latest odds for McIlroy at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • McIlroy has entered the RBC Canadian Open three times of late, with two wins. His average score has been 18-under, and his average finish has been fourth.
    • McIlroy finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    McIlroy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023971-67-66-72-12
    6/9/2022166-68-65-62-19
    6/6/2019167-66-64-61-22

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
    • McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Rory McIlroy has averaged 321.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has an average of 1.251 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McIlroy is averaging 10.405 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.908, which ranks third on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (317.5 yards) ranks first, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McIlroy ranks 33rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.394.
    • On the greens, McIlroy's 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 61st on TOUR this season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranks 38th. He has broken par 29.34% of the time (seventh).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance1317.5321.1
    Greens in Regulation %6166.24%64.44%
    Putts Per Round3828.3627.7
    Par Breakers729.34%23.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1011.82%8.89%

    McIlroy's best finishes

    • McIlroy has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, securing two wins along with three top-five finishes.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • With 1808 points, McIlroy currently ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    McIlroy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McIlroy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked best in the field with a mark of 6.117. He finished first in that event.
    • McIlroy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 7.404. In that event, he finished third.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McIlroy's best performance this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.279.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.282, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • McIlroy posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (19.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.9083.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3944.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.0781.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1671.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.54710.405

    McIlroy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday772-68-70-75-392
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-67-66-72-1275
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2474-66-69-70-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-67-72-68-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2173-70-68-76-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1965-73-69-72-990
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open369-70-72-66-11190
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-77-71-73+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3367-68-68-74-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship167-68-67-65-17700
    May 16-19PGA Championship1266-71-68-67-12133

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

