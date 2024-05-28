Roger Sloan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
When he takes the course May 30 - June 2, Roger Sloan will aim to improve upon his last performance at the RBC Canadian Open. In 2023, he shot 6-under and placed 34th at Oakdale Golf & Country Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Sloan has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of 6-under.
- Sloan finished 34th (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Sloan's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|6/9/2022
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|6/6/2019
|56
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|7/26/2018
|37
|68-69-73-68
|-10
Sloan's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Sloan has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging 0.336 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging -0.372 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's advanced stats and rankings
- Sloan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.363 this season, which ranks 156th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.7 yards) ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sloan ranks 167th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.531. Additionally, he ranks 112th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.74%.
- On the greens, Sloan has delivered a 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a putts-per-round average of 28.96, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|288.7
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|64.74%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|28.96
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|110
|24.15%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|18.59%
|16.27%
Sloan's best finishes
- Sloan has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Sloan has 29 points, ranking him 194th in the FedExCup standings.
Sloan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.444.
- Sloan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 1.335.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sloan delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.722. In that event, he finished 40th.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Sloan recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.378 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- Sloan posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 45th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
Sloan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.363
|-1.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.531
|-2.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.721
|2.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.062
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.112
|-0.372
Sloan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|68-72-69-71
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|69-72-70-73
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-71-71-68
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-72-68
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.