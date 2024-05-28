Roger Sloan betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Sloan has an average finish of 43rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Sloan has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Roger Sloan has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Sloan is averaging 0.336 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.