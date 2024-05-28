Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Robert MacIntyre enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, looking for better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
MacIntyre's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
- Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre is averaging 2.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 1.986 in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre owns a -0.045 mark (100th on TOUR).
- On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 124th. He has broken par 24.72% of the time (95th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|78
|300.2
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|66.25%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.05
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.72%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|121
|15.83%
|14.68%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre has played 15 tournaments this season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
- With 411 points, MacIntyre currently ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.895. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.423), which ranked 22nd in the field.
- MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.246
|0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.045
|-0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.052
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.015
|2.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|77
|0.238
|1.986
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.