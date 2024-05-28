Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished sixth in that tournament).

MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.895. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.423), which ranked 22nd in the field.