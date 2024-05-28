PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Robert MacIntyre enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, looking for better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Robert MacIntyre has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 2.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, MacIntyre has an average of 1.986 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on MacIntyre .

    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    • MacIntyre has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.2 yards) ranks 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre owns a -0.045 mark (100th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 103rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.05 putts-per-round average ranks 124th. He has broken par 24.72% of the time (95th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance78300.2304.5
    Greens in Regulation %6066.25%63.89%
    Putts Per Round12429.0528.3
    Par Breakers9524.72%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12115.83%14.68%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre has played 15 tournaments this season, collecting three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 53.3%.
    • With 411 points, MacIntyre currently ranks 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • MacIntyre delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre put up his best effort this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.895. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.423), which ranked 22nd in the field.
    • MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2460.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.045-0.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.052-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0152.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.2381.986

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open267-69-66-64-14--
    July 20-22The Open Championship7174-71-73-76+10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.