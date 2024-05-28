Robby Shelton betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a ninth-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Shelton has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 67th.
- Shelton missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Shelton's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Shelton's recent performances
- Shelton has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Shelton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Shelton is averaging 0.570 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of 0.939 in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's advanced stats and rankings
- Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.507 ranks 169th on TOUR this season, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 85th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.051. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.36%.
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.18, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|290.3
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|62.36%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|21
|28.18
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|105
|24.31%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|15.14%
|12.85%
Shelton's best finishes
- Shelton hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Shelton has 176 points, ranking him 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.060 (he finished ninth in that event).
- Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.372 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
- Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.
Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.507
|-1.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.051
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.453
|2.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.026
|0.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.030
|0.939
Shelton's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|71-70-76-68
|-3
|21
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|72-67-67-68
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|67-68-67-74
|-3
|75
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
