47M AGO

Robby Shelton betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Robby Shelton of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a ninth-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Shelton has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 67th.
    • Shelton missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Shelton's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC74-75+5

    Shelton's recent performances

    • Shelton has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Shelton has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Shelton is averaging 0.570 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Shelton has an average of 0.939 in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shelton's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.507 ranks 169th on TOUR this season, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 120th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton ranks 85th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.051. Additionally, he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.36%.
    • On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a putts-per-round average of 28.18, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151290.3291.0
    Greens in Regulation %15062.36%56.94%
    Putts Per Round2128.1827.2
    Par Breakers10524.31%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance10315.14%12.85%

    Shelton's best finishes

    • Shelton hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Shelton has 176 points, ranking him 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.060 (he finished ninth in that event).
    • Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 6.372 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 4.252 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Shelton posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.906 (his best mark this season), which ranked 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that event.
    • Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, a performance that ranked him ninth in the field.

    Shelton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.507-1.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.051-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.4532.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0260.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total107-0.0300.939

    Shelton's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3371-70-76-68-321
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2672-67-67-68-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge967-68-67-74-375

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

