48M AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey hits the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Hoey's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Hoey has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Richard Hoey has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -1.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -1.378 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.686, which ranks eighth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 31st, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.041 mark (88th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoey's -1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, while he averages 29.81 putts per round (173rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance31306.4308.0
    Greens in Regulation %2968.06%66.67%
    Putts Per Round17329.8130.1
    Par Breakers8325.17%21.03%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.88%15.87%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Hoey has participated in 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 38.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Hoey has accumulated 84 points, which ranks him 165th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.323.
    • Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 14th in the field at 4.025. In that event, he finished 56th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.387. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6861.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.041-1.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green159-0.350-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-1.027-1.727
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.649-1.378

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

