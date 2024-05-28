Richard Hoey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.323.

Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 14th in the field at 4.025. In that event, he finished 56th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.387. He finished 14th in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.