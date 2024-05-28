Richard Hoey betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Richard Hoey hits the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Hoey's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Hoey has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those two times he's made the cut.
- Richard Hoey has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -1.727 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging -1.378 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.686, which ranks eighth on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 31st, and his 60.9% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.041 mark (88th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoey's -1.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, while he averages 29.81 putts per round (173rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|306.4
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|29
|68.06%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.81
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|83
|25.17%
|21.03%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.88%
|15.87%
Hoey's best finishes
- Hoey has participated in 13 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 38.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Hoey has accumulated 84 points, which ranks him 165th in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 10th in the field at 3.323.
- Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 14th in the field at 4.025. In that event, he finished 56th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 48th in the field with a mark of 0.387. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Hoey recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.509, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 23rd in the field.
- Hoey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked 14th in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.686
|1.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.041
|-1.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|159
|-0.350
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-1.027
|-1.727
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.649
|-1.378
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
