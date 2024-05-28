Raul Pereda betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Raul Pereda looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Myrtle Beach Classic at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Pereda is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Pereda's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Pereda has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Pereda has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -5.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|281.7
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.27%
|56.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.55
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.94%
|9.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.19%
|17.22%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda has taken part in 11 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 18.2%.
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.802
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
