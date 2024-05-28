PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Rafael Campos hits the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Campos at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Campos' first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 16-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Campos has an average of -1.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -0.696 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Campos .

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.263, which ranks 45th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 42nd, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 80th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.094, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.07%.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 29.63 putts per round (168th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance42304.8305.8
    Greens in Regulation %1669.07%70.24%
    Putts Per Round16829.6329.8
    Par Breakers14122.78%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance13316.11%13.49%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Campos ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings with 188 points.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.612, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.263-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.0940.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.2140.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.339-1.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.195-0.696

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.