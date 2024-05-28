Rafael Campos betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Rafael Campos hits the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Campos' first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Campos' recent performances
- Campos has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Campos has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 16-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 305.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Campos has an average of -1.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -0.696 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.263, which ranks 45th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranks 42nd, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 100th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Campos ranks 80th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.094, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.07%.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages 29.63 putts per round (168th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|42
|304.8
|305.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|69.07%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.63
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.78%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.11%
|13.49%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 54.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Campos ranks 120th in the FedExCup standings with 188 points.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- Campos produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 3.200.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.568.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.612, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Campos delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.263
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.094
|0.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.214
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.339
|-1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.195
|-0.696
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.