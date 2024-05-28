Pierceson Coody betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.690 mark ranked 20th in the field.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.153 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.971 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.609, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 74th.