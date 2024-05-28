Pierceson Coody betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Pierceson Coody enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a fifth-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his last competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Coody's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Coody's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Coody has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Coody has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- Pierceson Coody has averaged 313.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Coody is averaging 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.7 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody has a -0.330 average that ranks 143rd on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 34th on TOUR, while he ranks 121st with a putts-per-round average of 29.00. He has broken par 25.00% of the time (87th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|15
|309.7
|313.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|66.67%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.00
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|87
|25.00%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.85%
|14.81%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has played 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times (42.9%).
- Currently, Coody has 147 points, ranking him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 1.690 mark ranked 20th in the field.
- Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 4.153 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.971 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Coody posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.609, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 74th.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.239
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.330
|0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.310
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.308
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.570
|0.475
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-67
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|72-67-68-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|69-71-69-71
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|74
|71-71-77-73
|+4
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|71-69-68-72
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
