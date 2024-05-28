Paul Barjon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Paul Barjon of France hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Paul Barjon placed 46th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2022, shooting a 1-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Barjon has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 4-under.
- Barjon last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2022, finishing 46th with a score of 1-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.950 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27.00 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Barjon's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/9/2022
|46
|72-67-70-70
|-1
|6/6/2019
|20
|68-70-67-68
|-7
Barjon's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Barjon finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Barjon finished 54th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Paul Barjon has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Barjon is averaging -1.685 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barjon's advanced stats and rankings
- Barjon has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.042 this season, which ranks 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barjon has a -0.374 mark (148th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Barjon's -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 136th this season, while he averages 29.88 putts per round (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.5
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|129
|63.89%
|64.81%
|Putts Per Round
|176
|29.88
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|19
|28.01%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|173
|18.75%
|15.74%
Barjon's best finishes
- Barjon has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 23.1%.
- With 90 points, Barjon currently sits 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Barjon's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.003. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.607), which ranked 18th in the field.
- Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.158) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Barjon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.042
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.374
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.793
|-2.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.292
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.500
|-1.685
Barjon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-64-67-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|69-67-72-72
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Barjon as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
