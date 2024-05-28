Paul Barjon betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Barjon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 1.003. In that event, he missed the cut.

Barjon's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.727 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barjon's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.141. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Barjon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.607), which ranked 18th in the field.