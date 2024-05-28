PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patton Kizzire hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club after a 10th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Kizzire has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 38th.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Kizzire's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20233871-70-74-68-5

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 3.412 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.100 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.771. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.37%.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 134th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89298.4288.6
    Greens in Regulation %371.37%76.30%
    Putts Per Round13429.1231.5
    Par Breakers829.27%25.19%
    Bogey Avoidance4313.46%12.59%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • As of now, Kizzire has accumulated 150 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking ninth in the field at 3.832. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking second in the field at 7.467. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.186 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.978, which ranked 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.100-1.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7715.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.548-1.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0710.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1953.412

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-70-74-68-516
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

