Patton Kizzire betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking ninth in the field at 3.832. In that event, he finished 13th.

Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking second in the field at 7.467. In that event, he finished 10th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.186 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.978, which ranked 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.