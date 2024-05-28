Patton Kizzire betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club after a 10th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Kizzire has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 5-under and finishing 38th.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Kizzire's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 288.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 0.631 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 3.412 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.100 ranks 118th on TOUR this season, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kizzire ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.771. Additionally, he ranks third with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.37%.
- On the greens, Kizzire's 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 134th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|298.4
|288.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|71.37%
|76.30%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.12
|31.5
|Par Breakers
|8
|29.27%
|25.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|43
|13.46%
|12.59%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire has participated in 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 45.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- As of now, Kizzire has accumulated 150 points, which ranks him 138th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kizzire produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking ninth in the field at 3.832. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking second in the field at 7.467. In that event, he finished 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best mark this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.186 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.978, which ranked 25th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.100
|-1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.771
|5.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.548
|-1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.071
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.195
|3.412
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.