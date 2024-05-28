Patrick Fishburn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Fishburn has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Fishburn has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn is averaging -0.018 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.