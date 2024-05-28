Patrick Fishburn betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn will play May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his last tournament he placed 20th in the Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 11-under at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Fishburn's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fishburn has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging -0.018 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.445 this season, which ranks 20th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn sports a -0.395 average that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn's -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 112th on TOUR this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 151st. He has broken par 23.72% of the time (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|305.7
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|65.38%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.38
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.72%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|14.96%
|13.89%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has taken part in 12 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut four times (33.3%).
- Fishburn, who has 125 points, currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.764.
- Fishburn put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 24th in the field at 0.910. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.566). That ranked in the field.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 20th in the field.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.445
|1.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.395
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|179
|-0.703
|-1.755
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.059
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.712
|0.065
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.