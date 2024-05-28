Parker Coody betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Parker Coody hits a tee shot on the ninth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his most recent tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Parker Coody finished the weekend at 3-over, good for a 61st-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 looking for a better finish.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Coody's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Coody has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Coody is averaging 0.887 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Coody has an average of -0.275 in his past five tournaments.
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.094 (115th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.0 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Coody owns a 0.416 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Coody's -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 113th on TOUR this season, and his 28.86 putts-per-round average ranks 104th. He has broken par 22.88% of the time (136th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|302.0
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.48%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.86
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|136
|22.88%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.81%
|12.65%
Coody's best finishes
- Coody has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Coody sits 136th in the FedExCup standings with 151 points.
Coody's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking sixth in the field at 2.865. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- Coody put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 4.497. In that event, he finished 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 1.740.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Coody delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.986 (his best mark this season), which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 36th in that event.
- Coody delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.094
|-0.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.416
|0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.120
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.063
|0.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.139
|-0.275
Coody's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-70-68-73
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-69
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-67-71-73
|-6
|30
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|72-68-67-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|69-66-70-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|69-73-74-72
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-69-76
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-67-69
|-16
|55
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|68-71-65-72
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|70-72-71-72
|+3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
