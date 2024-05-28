Parker Coody betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Coody has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Coody has finished in the top 10 once.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Parker Coody has averaged 303.8 yards in his past five starts.

Coody is averaging 0.887 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.