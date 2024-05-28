Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Nicolai Hojgaard looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Hojgaard has entered the RBC Canadian Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 3-over and missing the cut.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Hojgaard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hojgaard has an average of -2.679 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard is averaging -3.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hojgaard has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.332 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hojgaard ranks 93rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.003. Additionally, he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.86%.
- On the greens, Hojgaard's -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, while he averages 29.20 putts per round (141st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|307.9
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|62.86%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.20
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|154
|21.59%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|18.10%
|20.14%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Although Hojgaard hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 58.3%.
- Hojgaard, who has 477 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.568 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.185 mark ranked 17th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 1.224 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.692). That ranked 28th in the field.
- Hojgaard posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.332
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.003
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.354
|-2.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.459
|-2.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.478
|-3.707
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|67-68-67-71
|-15
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-63-71-67
|-9
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|71-70-69-74
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|68-66-69-67
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-65-73-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|65-77-69-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|2
|67-66-73-70
|-12
|300
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|74-65-70
|-7
|31
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-71-73-69
|-1
|20
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.