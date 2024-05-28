Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hojgaard has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.9 yards in his past five starts.

Hojgaard has an average of -2.679 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.