Nico Echavarria betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Over his last five tournaments, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five starts.

Echavarria has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.