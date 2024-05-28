Nico Echavarria betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Nico Echavarria takes to the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Echavarria's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Echavarria's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.644 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Echavarria has an average of -2.946 in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.025, which ranks 100th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.3 yards) ranks 151st, and his 65.4% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.383.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64, and he ranks third by breaking par 29.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|290.3
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|68.25%
|65.48%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.64
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|3
|29.76%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.15%
|15.48%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 56.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- With 310 points, Echavarria currently sits 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 1.878 mark ranked in the field.
- Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 15th in the field at 3.195. In that event, he finished 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 21st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 21st.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.025
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.383
|-1.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.065
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.162
|-0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.311
|-2.946
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.