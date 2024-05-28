Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038 (he finished 64th in that event).

Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.832.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.