Nick Taylor betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor, the previous winner in this tournamanet after shooting 23-under on the par-72 course at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023, looks to repeat in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, ON, CAN, May 30 - June 2.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Taylor has played the RBC Canadian Open five times recently, with one win, an average finish of 32nd, and an average score of 9-under.
- Taylor won the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, with a score of 23-under.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Taylor's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|6/9/2022
|28
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|6/6/2019
|27
|64-65-73-72
|-6
|7/26/2018
|71
|68-67-72-77
|-4
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five events, Taylor has an average finish of 52nd.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of 2 those three times he's made the cut.
- Taylor has averaged 292.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -0.761 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -2.198 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.106, which ranks 120th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.0 yards) ranks 155th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor has a 0.308 average that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 30th on TOUR this season, and his 28.28 putts-per-round average ranks 27th. He has broken par 27.52% of the time (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|290.0
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|141
|63.05%
|56.60%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.28
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|27
|27.52%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|144
|16.67%
|22.92%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also collected three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times (78.6%).
- Currently, Taylor has 893 points, ranking him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.038 (he finished 64th in that event).
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.655 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.832.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.934, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.106
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.308
|-1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.174
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.388
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.416
|-2.198
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
