Nick Hardy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 65th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Hardy has entered the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 35th, posting a score of 3-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Hardy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/9/2022
|35
|68-73-65-71
|-3
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 49th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hardy is averaging 0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 (65th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 111th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.118. Additionally, he ranks 77th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
- On the greens, Hardy's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 91st on TOUR this season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranks 159th. He has broken par 24.55% of the time (100th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|301.1
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|65.89%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.51
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|100
|24.55%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.60%
|13.19%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy has participated in 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, Hardy has compiled 101 points, which ranks him 158th in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
- Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 25th in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.181
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.118
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.527
|-0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.054
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.410
|0.486
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|67-69-70-65
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|65-70-67-69
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-65-66-72
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-71-70
|-3
|34
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|68-70-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|55
|69-67-77-64
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-73-70-69
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|70-67-69-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|70-67-64-66
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|71-67-75-66
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|11
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
