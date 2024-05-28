PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 65th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Hardy has entered the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 35th, posting a score of 3-under.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Hardy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/9/20223568-73-65-71-3

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hardy is averaging 0.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hardy .

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 (65th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.1 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hardy ranks 111th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.118. Additionally, he ranks 77th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
    • On the greens, Hardy's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 91st on TOUR this season, and his 29.51 putts-per-round average ranks 159th. He has broken par 24.55% of the time (100th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65301.1306.8
    Greens in Regulation %7765.89%62.50%
    Putts Per Round15929.5128.7
    Par Breakers10024.55%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.60%13.19%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy has participated in 15 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • As of now, Hardy has compiled 101 points, which ranks him 158th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 2.881 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.203 (he finished 66th in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.030). That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Hardy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him 25th in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1810.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.1180.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.527-0.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.0540.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.4100.486

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2070-69-75-67+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-65-69-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2167-69-70-65-1339
    July 27-303M Open1365-70-67-69-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-65-66-72-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4967-69-71-70-334
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3568-70-69-72-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5569-67-77-64-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-73-70-69+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2370-67-69-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4568-68-70-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2370-67-64-66-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry4771-67-75-66-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-69-67-67-811
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

