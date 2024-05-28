Nick Hardy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Hardy has an average finish of 49th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Over his last five appearances, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-over in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting.