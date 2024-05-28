Nate Lashley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 30th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lashley is averaging 0.392 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.