Nate Lashley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 15: Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a shot from the third tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 15, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Nate Lashley shot 10-under and finished 17th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Hamilton Golf & Country Club May 30 - June 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Lashley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Lashley finished 17th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Lashley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6/6/2019
|MC
|71-71
|+2
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 30th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 0.392 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley is averaging 2.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a 0.138 mark (74th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 99th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 27.26% of the time (34th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|292.4
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|65.63%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|28.84
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|34
|27.26%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.97%
|9.52%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 35.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Lashley ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings with 334 points.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.931 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.020
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.138
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.357
|1.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.077
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.553
|2.049
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.