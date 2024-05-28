PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 15: Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a shot from the third tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 15, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 15: Nate Lashley of the United States lines up a shot from the third tee during a practice round prior to the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 15, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley shot 10-under and finished 17th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Hamilton Golf & Country Club May 30 - June 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Lashley has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Lashley finished 17th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Lashley's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20231770-68-70-70-10
    6/6/2019MC71-71+2

    Lashley's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Lashley has an average finish of 30th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 0.392 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley is averaging 2.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020 ranks 99th on TOUR this season, and his 67.9% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley sports a 0.138 mark (74th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley has delivered a 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 99th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84. He has broken par 27.26% of the time (34th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140292.4295.7
    Greens in Regulation %8365.63%65.87%
    Putts Per Round9928.8428.7
    Par Breakers3427.26%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.97%9.52%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 35.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Currently, Lashley ranks 87th in the FedExCup standings with 334 points.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best performance this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 2.931 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.909). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0200.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1380.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green200.3571.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0770.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5532.049

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.