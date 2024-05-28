Mike Weir betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Weir has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Weir has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.

Mike Weir has averaged 281.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Weir has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.