Mike Weir betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Mike Weir looks for better results in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after he finished 52nd shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last five trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Weir has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 52nd.
- In Weir's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Weir's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|52
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|6/9/2022
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|6/6/2019
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|7/26/2018
|MC
|75-71
|+2
Weir's recent performances
- Weir has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Weir has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those four times he's made the cut.
- Mike Weir has averaged 281.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Weir has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Weir is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Weir's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|273.2
|281.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|49.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.83
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.59%
|21.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|15.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Weir's best finishes
- Weir took part in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two events, he made the cut one time.
- Last season Weir's best performance came when he shot 2-under and finished 52nd at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Weir collected 7 points last season, ranking 238th in the FedExCup standings.
Weir's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Weir's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|52
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|7
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Weir as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.