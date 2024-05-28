Michael Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Michael Kim looks to improve upon his 43rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club May 30 - June 2.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Kim has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 12-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Michael Kim has averaged 307.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 0.561 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 0.514 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.431, which ranks 160th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 79th, and his 53.5% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a 0.120 average that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 66.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has registered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR, while he ranks 75th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64. He has broken par 27.91% of the time (22nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|79
|300.0
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|66.53%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.64
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.91%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.68%
|11.11%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
- As of now, Kim has compiled 246 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410. He missed the cut in that event.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.727 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 20th in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.431
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.120
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.081
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.140
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.252
|0.514
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|43
|72-71-73-68
|-4
|11
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|68-65-66-71
|-10
|15
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|5
|72-65-62-68
|-13
|105
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-69-65-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-75-68-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|64-69-68-70
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-69-66-68
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.