Michael Kim betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.410. He missed the cut in that event.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 2.662 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 37th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 1.727 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.634). That ranked 11th in the field.