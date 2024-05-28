PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
McClure Meissner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    McClure Meissner will appear in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a fifth-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Meissner has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner is averaging 0.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner is averaging 5.725 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.049 (106th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 54th on TOUR with a mark of 0.279.
    • On the greens, Meissner's 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, while he averages 28.68 putts per round (79th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance75300.4300.0
    Greens in Regulation %6966.01%65.28%
    Putts Per Round7928.6828.1
    Par Breakers4626.63%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.38%8.68%

    Meissner's best finishes

    • Meissner has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • Currently, Meissner has 260 points, ranking him 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.345.
    • Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215). That ranked in the field.
    • Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.0491.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2791.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180.3672.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1320.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7295.725

    Meissner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-75+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC65-68-75-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5372-68-70-69-57
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2373-65-71-67-1220
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2673-68-73-67-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1072-73-68-69-668
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1370-68-68-65-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge571-70-66-68-496

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

