McClure Meissner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Over his last five appearances, Meissner has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Meissner is averaging 0.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.