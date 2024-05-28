McClure Meissner betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
McClure Meissner will appear in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a fifth-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Meissner's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Meissner's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Meissner has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Meissner has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, McClure Meissner has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging 0.564 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging 5.725 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.049 (106th) this season, while his average driving distance of 300.4 yards ranks 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 54th on TOUR with a mark of 0.279.
- On the greens, Meissner's 0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, while he averages 28.68 putts per round (79th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|75
|300.4
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|69
|66.01%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.68
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|46
|26.63%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.38%
|8.68%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner has played 13 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 53.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, Meissner has 260 points, ranking him 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 2.345.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.215). That ranked in the field.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.049
|1.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.279
|1.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.367
|2.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.132
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.729
|5.725
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-4
|96
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.