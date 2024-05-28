Max Greyserman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.048. He finished 33rd in that event.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112 (he finished 40th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.277, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.