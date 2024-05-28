Max Greyserman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, trying for better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Greyserman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Greyserman has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Greyserman has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 307.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging -2.986 Strokes Gained: Total.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.131, which ranks 123rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.2 yards) ranks 33rd, and his 55.1% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman sports a 0.165 mark (68th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.150 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 65th this season, while he averages 28.49 putts per round (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|33
|306.2
|307.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|65.08%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.49
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|33
|27.30%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|16.35%
|16.67%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Greyserman, who has 235 points, currently ranks 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.048. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.277, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.131
|-1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.165
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.131
|-1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.150
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.053
|-2.986
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
