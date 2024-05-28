PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • McNealy missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    McNealy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC75-75+6

    McNealy's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished in the top 20 once.
    • McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging -0.071 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy is averaging 3.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on McNealy .

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 45th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy owns a -0.085 mark (106th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, McNealy's 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his 27.91 putts-per-round average ranks ninth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45303.7305.5
    Greens in Regulation %9665.25%66.94%
    Putts Per Round927.9128.4
    Par Breakers8225.18%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.36%13.89%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Currently, McNealy has 541 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4572.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green106-0.0851.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3930.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.272-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0373.521

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-75+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5868-67-71-67-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.