Maverick McNealy betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Maverick McNealy enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- McNealy missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
McNealy's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
McNealy's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, McNealy has finished in the top 20 once.
- McNealy has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Maverick McNealy has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging -0.071 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy is averaging 3.521 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.457 this season (19th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 45th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McNealy owns a -0.085 mark (106th on TOUR).
- On the greens, McNealy's 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his 27.91 putts-per-round average ranks ninth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|303.7
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.25%
|66.94%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|27.91
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|82
|25.18%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.36%
|13.89%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Currently, McNealy has 541 points, ranking him 61st in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.614. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- McNealy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 2.924.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McNealy put up his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.898. In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, McNealy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.271). That ranked 12th in the field.
- McNealy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.457
|2.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.085
|1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.393
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.272
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.037
|3.521
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|68-67-71-67
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.