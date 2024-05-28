Matti Schmid betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.053 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.