46M AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Matti Schmid enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, trying for better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Schmid has entered the RBC Canadian Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Schmid's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC71-73E

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging -0.212 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -1.679 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108, which ranks 78th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 45th, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid sports a -0.178 average that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance45303.7305.2
    Greens in Regulation %4267.22%66.67%
    Putts Per Round14129.2029.5
    Par Breakers6925.56%22.62%
    Bogey Avoidance13316.11%15.48%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Schmid, who has 214 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.053 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.108-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.178-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green152-0.303-0.880
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.089-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.284-1.679

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

