Matti Schmid betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Matti Schmid enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, trying for better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Schmid has entered the RBC Canadian Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of even-par and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Schmid's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Schmid has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging -0.212 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging -1.679 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108, which ranks 78th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 45th, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid sports a -0.178 average that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 42nd with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 141st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|303.7
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|67.22%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.20
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.56%
|22.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|16.11%
|15.48%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut six times.
- Schmid, who has 214 points, currently ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 3.186 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.053 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.175.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.243 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Schmid delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.108
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.178
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.303
|-0.880
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.089
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.284
|-1.679
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
