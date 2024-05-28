PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Alex Noren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    After he finished 63rd in this tournament in 2019, Alex Noren has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, ON, CAN, May 30 - June 2.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Noren has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2019), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 63rd.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Noren's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/6/20196367-71-73-71+2

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Noren has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 6.912 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren owns a 0.452 mark (22nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Noren's 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (92nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125294.3299.1
    Greens in Regulation %471.32%68.89%
    Putts Per Round11228.9328.2
    Par Breakers9224.81%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance39.95%10.56%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Noren has participated in 12 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 786 points, Noren currently ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074. He finished third in that event.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.151, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked third in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2950.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4523.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.5043.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.131-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.3826.912

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5272-74-71-77+68
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

