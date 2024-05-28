Alex Noren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074. He finished third in that event.

Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.151, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.