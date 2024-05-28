Alex Noren betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
After he finished 63rd in this tournament in 2019, Alex Noren has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, ON, CAN, May 30 - June 2.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Noren has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2019), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 63rd.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Noren's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/6/2019
|63
|67-71-73-71
|+2
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Noren has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Alex Noren has averaged 299.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Noren has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 6.912 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.295 this season, which ranks 41st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren owns a 0.452 mark (22nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Noren's 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his 28.93 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 24.81% of the time (92nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|294.3
|299.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.32%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|28.93
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.81%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|9.95%
|10.56%
Noren's best finishes
- Noren has participated in 12 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 786 points, Noren currently ranks 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.074. He finished third in that event.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.734 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.151, which ranked 14th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked third in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.295
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.452
|3.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.504
|3.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.131
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.382
|6.912
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|72-74-71-77
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.