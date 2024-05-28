Davis Thompson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.016 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846 (he finished 47th in that event).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 57th in that tournament).