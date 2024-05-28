Davis Thompson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Thompson's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Thompson's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Thompson has finished in the top five once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 3.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 ranks 84th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 23rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.440, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.07%.
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 87th on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 109th. He has broken par 28.91% of the time (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|303.4
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|69.07%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|28.91
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|13
|28.91%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.38%
|10.49%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Thompson has 402 points, placing him 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.016 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846 (he finished 47th in that event).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 57th in that tournament).
- Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked second in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.062
|2.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.440
|1.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.198
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.065
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.765
|3.975
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
|6
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.