Davis Thompson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Thompson's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Thompson has finished in the top five once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 3.975 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.062 ranks 84th on TOUR this season, and his 58.2% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 23rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.440, while he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.07%.
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 87th on TOUR this season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranks 109th. He has broken par 28.91% of the time (13th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50303.4306.4
    Greens in Regulation %1669.07%66.98%
    Putts Per Round10928.9128.7
    Par Breakers1328.91%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.38%10.49%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Thompson has 402 points, placing him 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 3.016 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 5.460.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.846 (he finished 47th in that event).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished 57th in that tournament).
    • Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked second in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0622.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4401.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1980.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0650.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7653.975

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5672-75-76-73+86
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

