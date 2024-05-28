Matt Wallace betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Over his last five appearances, Wallace has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.911 Strokes Gained: Putting.