Matt Wallace betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Matt Wallace finished 35th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2022, shooting a 3-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Wallace finished 35th (with a score of 3-under) in his only appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Wallace's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/9/20223570-66-70-71-3

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Wallace has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Wallace has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Wallace has averaged 299.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.911 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Wallace is averaging 3.583 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.337 ranks 154th on TOUR this season, and his 52.9% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace owns a 0.101 average that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 28.85, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 29.17% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83299.2299.7
    Greens in Regulation %2768.19%67.28%
    Putts Per Round10128.8528.7
    Par Breakers929.17%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.58%8.95%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Although Wallace has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 64.3%.
    • As of now, Wallace has compiled 247 points, which ranks him 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wallace's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.178 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Wallace posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking eighth in the field at 4.255. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 4.490 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.826, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • Wallace recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.337-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1010.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2822.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2770.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3223.583

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4868-74-75-76+510
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC80-64+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7868-71-75-70-42
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4272-65-69-71-310
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

