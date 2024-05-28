Matt Kuchar betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five starts.

Kuchar is averaging 4.419 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.