45M AGO
Matt Kuchar betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar enters the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last tournament.
Latest odds for Kuchar at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Kuchar has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Kuchar last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 8-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|6/6/2019
|4
|65-63-69-70
|-13
|7/26/2018
|MC
|69-72
|-3
Kuchar's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kuchar is averaging 4.419 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.054 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Kuchar .
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180, which ranks 136th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 169th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 99th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 179th on TOUR, posting an average of -1.045, while he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 57.09%.
- On the greens, Kuchar's 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages 27.90 putts per round (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|286.4
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|57.09%
|50.35%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.90
|26.3
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.07%
|15.97%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.94%
|12.50%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
- With 97 points, Kuchar currently sits 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.091 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 17th in the field.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.180
|-0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-1.045
|-3.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.234
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.565
|4.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.426
|1.054
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|62
|79-67-69-84
|+11
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|67
|69-69-73-72
|-1
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|E
|45
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.