Matt Kuchar betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Matt Kuchar enters the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 17th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Kuchar has an average finish of 19th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Kuchar last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 8-under.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Kuchar's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20232071-71-70-68-8
    6/6/2019465-63-69-70-13
    7/26/2018MC69-72-3

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Kuchar has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kuchar is averaging 4.419 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.054 in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180, which ranks 136th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 169th, and his 61.2% driving accuracy average ranks 99th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar ranks 179th on TOUR, posting an average of -1.045, while he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 57.09%.
    • On the greens, Kuchar's 0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 12th this season, while he averages 27.90 putts per round (eighth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169286.4286.6
    Greens in Regulation %17957.09%50.35%
    Putts Per Round827.9026.3
    Par Breakers16321.07%15.97%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.94%12.50%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut four times.
    • With 97 points, Kuchar currently sits 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.269.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.159.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.091 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.913, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kuchar recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.180-0.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-1.045-3.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.2340.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5654.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.4261.054

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday6279-67-69-84+115
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2071-71-70-68-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC77-68+5--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6769-69-73-72-14
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68E45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

