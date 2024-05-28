Martin Trainer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five tournaments, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Trainer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 61st.

He posted a final score of -2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.698 Strokes Gained: Putting.