Martin Trainer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Martin Trainer looks to improve upon his 72nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club May 30 - June 2.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Trainer has an average finish of 72nd, and an average score of 2-over.
- Trainer finished 72nd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Trainer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|6/9/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|6/6/2019
|MC
|72-71
|+3
Trainer's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Trainer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 61st.
- He posted a final score of -2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.698 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -5.000 Strokes Gained: Total.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.2
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.12%
|58.80%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.86
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.46%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.91%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has taken part in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.000
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|72
|71-72-74-73
|+2
|3
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
