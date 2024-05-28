PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Trainer betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Martin Trainer looks to improve upon his 72nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club May 30 - June 2.

    Latest odds for Trainer at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Trainer has an average finish of 72nd, and an average score of 2-over.
    • Trainer finished 72nd (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Trainer's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20237271-72-74-73+2
    6/9/2022MC73-72+5
    6/6/2019MC72-71+3

    Trainer's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Trainer has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Trainer hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 61st.
    • He posted a final score of -2 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Martin Trainer has averaged 297.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging 1.698 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Trainer is averaging -5.000 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Trainer .

    Trainer's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.2297.7
    Greens in Regulation %-62.12%58.80%
    Putts Per Round-28.8628.2
    Par Breakers-21.46%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.91%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's best finishes

    • Trainer has taken part in nine tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.

    Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.000

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Trainer's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open7271-72-74-73+23
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-72+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6270-69-73-70-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-79+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-66-68-76-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-70-66-65-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8170-67-76-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7471-67-71-70-12
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1970-70-66-68-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6171-69-73-69-23
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-77+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

