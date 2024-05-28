PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Mark Hubbard finished sixth in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Hubbard's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Hubbard finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Hubbard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023668-70-66-70-14
    6/9/20224467-73-72-66-2

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hubbard has an average finish of 41st.
    • Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 0.906 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.765 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hubbard .

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 58th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.255, while he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.58%.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 26.80% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135292.7296.8
    Greens in Regulation %8465.58%63.33%
    Putts Per Round3028.3127.9
    Par Breakers4226.80%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance6414.05%12.22%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has played 15 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Currently, Hubbard ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings with 654 points.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hubbard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.133.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0051.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.255-0.768
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.034-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2420.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5371.765

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-70-72-79+226
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open668-70-66-70-1495
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+64

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.