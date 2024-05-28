Mark Hubbard betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Mark Hubbard finished sixth in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 14-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Hubbard's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 7-under, over his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Hubbard finished sixth (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Hubbard's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|6/9/2022
|44
|67-73-72-66
|-2
Hubbard's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hubbard has an average finish of 41st.
- Hubbard has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five appearances.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 0.906 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 1.765 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 ranks 92nd on TOUR this season, and his 67.1% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard ranks 58th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.255, while he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.58%.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 26.80% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|292.7
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|65.58%
|63.33%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.31
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|42
|26.80%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|64
|14.05%
|12.22%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has played 15 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Currently, Hubbard ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings with 654 points.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hubbard produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.133.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.794). That ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.005
|1.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.255
|-0.768
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.034
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.242
|0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.537
|1.765
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-70-72-79
|+2
|26
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|95
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+6
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.