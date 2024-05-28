Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Hughes has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hughes has an average of 3.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.