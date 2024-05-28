Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Mackenzie Hughes takes the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last five trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Hughes has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Hughes last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Hughes' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|6/9/2022
|28
|66-75-68-67
|-4
|6/6/2019
|14
|66-66-69-71
|-8
|7/26/2018
|8
|69-69-67-68
|-15
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 3.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.228 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.095 this season, which ranks 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.339.
- On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.74, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.4
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|61.94%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.74
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|153
|21.75%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|13
|12.06%
|10.80%
Hughes' best finishes
- While Hughes hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- With 724 points, Hughes currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.136 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 6.478 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.095
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.339
|-1.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.444
|0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.500
|3.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.511
|3.228
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.