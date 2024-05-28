PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mackenzie Hughes takes the course in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last five trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Hughes has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Hughes last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).

    Hughes' recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC69-77+2
    6/9/20222866-75-68-67-4
    6/6/20191466-66-69-71-8
    7/26/2018869-69-67-68-15

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 3.738 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging 3.228 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.095 this season, which ranks 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes ranks 145th on TOUR with a mark of -0.339.
    • On the greens, Hughes has registered a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.74, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109296.4303.4
    Greens in Regulation %15861.94%62.96%
    Putts Per Round627.7427.6
    Par Breakers15321.75%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1312.06%10.80%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • While Hughes hasn't won any of the 13 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • With 724 points, Hughes currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.306.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.136 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 6.478 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.095-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.339-1.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.4440.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.5003.738
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5113.228

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

