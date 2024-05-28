Luke List betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Luke List shot 11-under and took 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Hamilton Golf & Country Club May 30 - June 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- List has entered the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2017. He finished 30th, posting a score of 11-under.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
List's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 34th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- List has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -0.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -1.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.087 this season, which ranks 80th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 56th on TOUR with a mark of 0.260.
- On the greens, List's -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages 29.30 putts per round (147th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.5
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|66.67%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.30
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|96
|24.68%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|79
|14.47%
|16.67%
List's best finishes
- Although List has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
- With 598 points, List currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.186 mark ranked in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
- List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.087
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.260
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.388
|-1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.137
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.179
|-1.464
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.