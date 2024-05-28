PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Luke List betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

    Luke List shot 11-under and took 30th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Hamilton Golf & Country Club May 30 - June 2 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for List at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • List has entered the RBC Canadian Open once of late, in 2017. He finished 30th, posting a score of 11-under.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 34th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • List has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -0.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -1.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.087 this season, which ranks 80th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.5 yards) ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 56th on TOUR with a mark of 0.260.
    • On the greens, List's -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 123rd this season, while he averages 29.30 putts per round (147th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73300.5309.6
    Greens in Regulation %5166.67%62.30%
    Putts Per Round14729.3029.6
    Par Breakers9624.68%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance7914.47%16.67%

    List's best finishes

    • Although List has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times (60%).
    • With 598 points, List currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.534.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.128 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.186 mark ranked in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0870.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.260-0.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.388-1.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.137-0.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.179-1.464

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

