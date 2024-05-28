Luke List betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five tournaments, List has an average finish of 34th.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

List has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

List is averaging -0.445 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.