Lanto Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.867. In that tournament, he finished 57th.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.468 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.436, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 64th.