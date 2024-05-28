Lanto Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Lanto Griffin enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 66th-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Griffin has an average finish of 69th, and an average score of 5-under.
- Griffin missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Griffin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|7/26/2018
|69
|69-68-72-74
|-5
Griffin's recent performances
- In his last five events, Griffin has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Griffin has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Lanto Griffin has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of -2.939 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -1.479 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.136 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 306.3 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 69th on TOUR with a mark of 0.164.
- On the greens, Griffin has registered a -0.467 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR, while he ranks 178th with a putts-per-round average of 30.16. He has broken par 25.52% of the time (70th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|306.3
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|70.66%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|178
|30.16
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.52%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|160
|18.06%
|14.58%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has played 10 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 80%.
- Griffin, who has 54 points, currently ranks 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 25th in the field at 1.867. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.468 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 66th in that tournament.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.436, which ranked 16th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 64th.
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him 51st in the field). In that tournament, he finished 51st.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.136
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.164
|2.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.296
|-1.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.467
|-2.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.463
|-1.479
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|64
|73-74-78-76
|+13
|5
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-68-71
|-8
|7
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.